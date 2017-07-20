The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Shah Rukh Khan, seeking his personal appearance on July 23 in connection with a case of foreign exchange law violation that caused the country a loss of foreign exchange of Rs 73.6 crore.

SRK, wife Gauri and and his former co-star Juhi Chawla had in March this year been issued notices by the ED for "contravention of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Security by a Person Resident Outside India) Regulations, 2000 made under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA)."

The ED had also issued a notice to Knight Riders Sports Private Limited (KRSPL), which owns KKR. The charges are that Shah Rukh, Gauri and Juhi had all sold KRSPL shares at a price lower than their actual value.

While Gauri is a director at KRSPL, Shah Rukh and Juhi are co-owners of two-ime IPL champions KKR.

The actual forex law violation case pertains to 2008, when the ED had started a probe into IPL franchises and their owners. Shah Rukh Khan had been questioned multiple times by ED in connection with the case.

Fresh trouble for actor?

The ED summons may be the latest in the list of problems the actor is facing. Raees and Fan — two films that revolved around his characters, have not done well at the Box Office.

Even the one before that, the Rohit Shetty directorial Dilwale, had caused the actor some losses despite performing well at the Box Office.

The only bright spot here is Alia Bhatt-starrer Dear Zindagi, which let the actor showcase his character-acting chops once again.

His upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated for release on August 4 this year, and the actor is busy promoting the film along with co-star Anushka Sharma across the country.

The ED notice at this time could not only upset his schedule but also cast a shadow on the film and its Box Office performance.