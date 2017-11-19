It has been almost two days since Ed Sheeran landed in India for his Divide tour concert, scheduled to be held today, November 19, at Jio Gardens, Mumbai, and Bollywood sure did know how to give him the brightest, warmest welcome.

As reported earlier, Ed arrived two days prior to the concert date to "explore Mumbai," and unlike Justin Bieber, the Shape of You singer's demands for his stay have been surprisingly reasonable.

Which is probably by Bollywood's queen of drama, Farah Khan herself, decided to throw the extremely non-dramatic singer quite the "desi" reception upon his arrival.

Among the list of celebrities who attended this welcome bash was Bollywood's very own King Khan. That's right, Ed Sheeran just partied with Shah Rukh Khan!

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Mouni Roy and Sushant Singh Rajput were also present at the party.

Farah Khan posted numerous selfies of herself pecking the stars on their cheek, and of course the 26-year-old singer was on the "A-team" list of celebrities who were snapped being pecked by her.

In her selfie with Ed, Farah's excitement is blatant in the caption: "And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran. [sic]"

And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:39am PST

And in the one with SRK, Farah wrote she "can never miss a chance to kiss him."

The highlight of the party @iamsrk n me taking any chance to kiss him! Lov u my handsome friend A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

Farah also shared a selfie of Bollywood's "it" couple, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, and it was cosy, to say the least.

Sweetest couple @shahidkapoor n @mira.kapoor .. thank you for being such sports♥️ A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

But of course, what stole the show was Farah's photo of Ed seated like a goofy little child in the middle of Farah's mini-me triplets. See for yourself and decide if this doesn't qualify as the most adorable photo of the month!

Just the sweetest guy ever!! If my kids could not go to the party the party came to them?thank u #edsheeran they were thrilled A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Other stars attending the party couldn't contain their excitement either, and the selfies kept pouring in non-stop!

Oh yah!!! @teddysphotos ❤️ Thank you @farahkhankunder for an amaze amaze evening.You’re just the best ? #fangirlmoment #edsheeran A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

Thank u @farahkhankunder ma'am for the lovely evening got an opportunity to click with @teddysphotos #edsheeran #edsheeranconcert #farahkhan #houseparty #edsheeranindia A post shared by Mahhi Vij (@mahhivij) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

What more could one ask for as a way to explore B-town!