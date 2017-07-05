Ed Sheeran has joined the bevy of celebs who recently quit Twitter due to negative criticism. Hollywood celebs such as Iggy Azalea, Leslie Jones, Adele and many others called it quits because of drawing too much flak over some issues over Twitter. However, some of them later returned to the micro-blogging platform.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is off Twitter because "there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that." The Galway Girl singer has been reportedly trolled by Lady Gaga fans as they assumed that Sheeran took a dig at Gaga's direction in his recent Beats Radio 1 interview.

Sheeran told The Sun, "One comment ruins your day. The headf--k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much." Later, Lady Gaga took to Instagram to extend her support to the Shape of You singer.

Iggy Azalea

The rapper wanted to quit Twitter in 2015 as she was mercilessly trolled and body shamed by the Twitterati. Azalea tweeted saying, "The Internet is the ugliest reflection of mankind there is," before she announced that her record label would be handling the page.

Adele

British hitmaker Adele announced in 2012 that she took the decision of quitting Twitter as she had been receiving zillion of distasteful comments about her newborn baby boy. But later she said that she was not quitting the platform, but also not handling it by herself.

Leslie Jones

Actress Leslie Jones deactivated her Twitter account as she faced racism on social media following the release of Ghostbusters reboot. Despite that, she returned to the social media platform later but she did not forget to point out at her haters, tweeting, "I leave Twitter tonight with tears and a very sad heart."

Demi Lovato

Lovato called it quit for twice. In January 2012, she deactivated her account for receiving so much hate over her post, "Can't please everyone". Later again she quit both Twitter and Instagram in June 2016 after throwing shade at Mariah Carey. But the Heart Attack singer came back in less than 24 hours.