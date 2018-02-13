Asian shares edged higher as Japanese equities joined the global rally following a holiday on Monday and after Wall Street extended rebound from last week's steep fall.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent after sliding to its lowest level since December 11 on Friday. U.S. rose for the second day on Monday after posting their biggest weekly drop in two years.

Indian stocks, bonds and currency markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday and trading will resume on Wednesday.

Economic data: Retail inflation slightly eased to 5.07 percent in January from a 17-month high in December but remained above the cebtral bank's medium-term target of 4 percent. Separately, industrial output grew 7.1 percent in December compared with 6.2 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

Oil demand: Oil consumption in India rose 10.3 percent in January, its fourth straight monthly gain, powered by the improvement in road freight transport coupled with growing use of cars and scooters.

Earnings: Companies announcing their results in this week include Bank of India, Britannia Industries, GAIL and Tata Power.