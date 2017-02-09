We can't wait for the weekend. While it might involve a lot of chores and doing all those things you couldn't find the time to do during the week, it's nice how the weekend gives you enough time to relax, watch TV, order in or even cook your favourite meal.

So if your're busy watching the Six Nations Rugby championship, or the Premier League football, then this is a classic, easy-to-make dish that will get your tastebuds dancing like Ryan Gosling in La La land. Courtesy master chef Jamie Oliver, fish fingers will never have tasted so good.