We can't wait for the weekend. While it might involve a lot of chores and doing all those things you couldn't find the time to do during the week, it's nice how the weekend gives you enough time to relax, watch TV, order in or even cook your favourite meal.
So if your're busy watching the Six Nations Rugby championship, or the Premier League football, then this is a classic, easy-to-make dish that will get your tastebuds dancing like Ryan Gosling in La La land. Courtesy master chef Jamie Oliver, fish fingers will never have tasted so good.
Kerryann's homemade fish fingers & minty smashed peas
Ingredients:
450 g frozen white fish fillets
500 g frozen peas
5 tablespoons plain flour
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
½ unwaxed lemon , zest and juice from
sea salt
freshly ground black pepper
2 large free-range eggs
3 slices of wholemeal bread , (100g)
sunflower oil
½ a bunch of fresh mint , leaves picked
Method
- Defrost the fish fillets and peas.
- Place the flour in a bowl and add paprika, lemon zest and a pinch of salt and pepper. Beat the eggs in another bowl. Blitz the bread in a food processor to fine breadcrumbs and tip onto a plate.
- Slice the fillets lengthways into fingers, and add to the flour and toss to coat. Give it an egg-wash and roll in the breadcrumbs until well coated. Place on a tray.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the fish fingers and fry for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until golden.
- Blitz the peas in a food processor to a chunky purée, and pour into a bowl. Add finely chopped mint leaves, some lemon juice and season to taste. Mix well and serve alongside the crispy fish fingers.