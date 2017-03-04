- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
East Mosul residents under suspected chemical attack, says Red Cross
Several eastern Mosul residents were treated in hospital due to exposure to chemical agents. It is suspected that Isis is using deadly poisons in the battle in Mosul. After losing control of eastern Mosul, the terrorists continue to attack civilians in the area. The 12 victims showed symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic agents. The UN says four of the patients were exposed to a blister agent.
