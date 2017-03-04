East Mosul residents under suspected chemical attack, says Red Cross

  • March 4, 2017 17:12 IST
    By Reuters
Several eastern Mosul residents were treated in hospital due to exposure to chemical agents. It is suspected that Isis is using deadly poisons in the battle in Mosul. After losing control of eastern Mosul, the terrorists continue to attack civilians in the area. The 12 victims showed symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic agents. The UN says four of the patients were exposed to a blister agent.
