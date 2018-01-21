The historic Kolkata derby battle takes place for the first time this calendar year. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan's second leg I-League encounter is scheduled for Sunday December 21.

East Bengal are looking to avenging their December 2017 first leg loss against the Mariners at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Following that match, quite a lot of things changed for both sides. While Mohun Bagan had to part ways with their accomplished coach Sanjoy Sen earlier this year, East Bengal, under Khalid Jamil, embarked on an undefeated streak in the I-League of five wins and three draws.

After Neroca FC defeated Aizawl FC in Mizoram on Saturday, Neroca moved up to the 2nd place in the I-League points table, while East Bengal dropped to the third.

"East Bengal are a team ahead in all facets. After losing to us, they are unbeaten," mentioned new Mohun Bagan coach Shankarlal Chakraborty in the pre-match presser.

"Their coach Khalid Jamil is way more experienced than me and had been in the Indian football scene for more than a decade. He is a title-winning coach. They are playing good football, that is why they are ahead of us and that reflects on the table," he added.

Bagan have a major worry as Sony Norde is out injured and the Haitian possibly is on the verge of leaving the club as he has reportedly informed the officials that he doesn't want to continue playing for his injury.

Lebanese forward Akram Moghrabi is the new signing for Bagan.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

Date: January 21

Time: 2 pm IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD

Live streaming

India - Hotstar