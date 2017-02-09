If it is Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, you should be nowhere but only in Kolkata, the mecca of Indian football! While witnessing the clash of the titans in the city's Salt Lake Stadium should be the priority, witnessing the Kolkata Derby on TV with a massive family gathering should be in every Bengali's bucket list!

Unfortunately, ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup this year, the Salt Lake Stadium (Vidyasagar Yuva Bharati Krirangan) is unavailable for any football match, as it is undergoing a major renovation. As a result, the first Kolkata Derby of 2017 has been forced to shift out of the city.

The Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri remains the venue now for the I-League 2017 match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on Sunday (February 12) afternoon. DOWNLOAD THE I-LEAGUE 2017 FIXTURE.

Having said that, make no mistake, the anticipation doesn't die a bit even if the arch-rivals lock their horns far away from Kolkata. Hyperactive fans will definitely make it to Siliguri not only to witness the match and make it a noisy affair but also to get some welcome respite in the cooler climate of North Bengal.

Let's talk something apart from the on-field action of the match. Let's take a closer look at the iconic events that take place off-the-field...in the kitchens of Bengali households during the Kolkata Derby.

The Ilish-Chingri war

Food (only NON-VEG!) plays a major role during any East Bengal-Mohun Bagan match. If East Bengal win the clash, the price of Ilish (Hilsa fish) soars the next morning itself; if Mohun Bagan come out with flying colours, the price of Chingri (prawn) goes through the roof! In face, it's not just football or food but a clash of two cultures.

What happens in case of a draw? Well, that has been a major question. But from what we have witnessed over the years, in the scene of a goalless stalemate, the prices of both Ilish and Chingri remain unchanged. But, if there is a heavy margin of goals in the draw, the prices remain the same...but there is a slight increase in prices of both!

The Padma river in Bangladesh has played a major role

If you are a fan of either East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, it is a MUST that you should be aware of the terms — Baangal and Ghoti. East Bengal fans are referred to as Baangals (the people whose roots belong to the other side of the post-Partition Bengal or today's Bangladesh), while Mohun Bagan fans are called Ghotis (whose roots belong to this side of the border).

In Bangladesh, the Hilsa — regarded as the king of all fishes, rules the roost. Thus East Bengal's obsession with Ilish.

"The last time East Bengal won a match in April 2016, the demand for Hilsa shot up so much that local market had run out of stock early morning next day," recalled East Bengal fan Utsab Ghoshal, while speaking to News 18. "When my father went to buy, there was no hilsa in market. Everything was lapped up."

As for the Ghotis, the sumptuous jumbo prawn or golda chingri, with steamed rice, remains the major highlight.

So deep-rooted is the rivalry that even the hardcore food-loving East Bengal fans stay away from Chingri. An iconic dialogue was given by Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee from the movie Apur Panchali (2014), "Ilish khele allergy hoye kokhuno sunechish? Chingri khele hoye!" ["Have you ever heard that consuming hilsa can give you allergy? Having prawns do!"]

The recipes that matter

Whether you are a fan of East Bengal or Mohun Bagan, you have come to the right place. Ahead of Sunday's derby at Siliguri, we will tell you how to cook the best possible Hilsa and prawn dishes. Get the quintessential ingredients beforehand, so that you can enjoy the food right in front of your TV screens...when the match is on.

Chingri macher malai curry

Disclaimer: Not meant for East Bengal fans!

Recipe:

What you need:

Prawns (Chingri)

Turmeric powder

Cumin seeds

Mustard seeds

Red chilli powder

Cumin powder

Ginger paste

Coconut milk

Salt

Sugar

Mustard oil

Green chilies

Garam masala

Ghee

How to cook (recipe via The Oberoi chef Avijit Ghosh):

- Blanch the prawns in turmeric water.

- Heat mustard oil in a pan and add sugar and whole cumin.

- Add ginger paste, cumin powder, red chilli powder and turmeric powder and sauté

- Now add the prawns and slit green chillies and stir for few minutes.

- Add the coconut milk and cook for few more minutes and then add salt.

- At the end, sprinkle garam masala and ghee on top and serve.

Ilish macher jhol

Trivia: This is the CLASSIC!

Recipe:

What you need:

Hilsa fish (Ilish)

Turmeric powder

Red chili powder

Green chillies

Kalo jeera (nigella)

Mustard oil

Salt

How to cook (recipe posted by Bengali Kadai blog)

- Marinate the Ilish/ Hilsa fish pieces with salt and turmeric powder.

- Heat mustard oil in a deep pan. Now lightly fry the Ilish/ Hilsa fish pieces. Then take them out and keep aside.

- In the same pan, heat the remaining mustard oil. Add kalojeera / kalonjis (nigella). Let it crackle. Then add slit green chillies.

- Then add turmeric, red chili powder, salt with little bit water and stir well till the oil comes out. Now add two cups of water and let it boil for five minutes.

- Now add the fried Ilish/ Hilsa fish pieces in the boiling gravy. Cover and cook in low flame for few minutes till the fish is properly cooked.

- Now Ilish Macher Kachalonka Jhol [Hilsa Fish with Green Chillies] is ready to be served. Serve it with hot rice.