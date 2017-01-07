Kolkata giants East Bengal, one of the heavyweight clubs of Indian football, have not won a national title for a long time, and get set for action in I-League 2017 on Saturday. Trevor James Morgan's men clash against dark horses Aizawl FC in their maiden I-League game of the season.

Also read: East Bengal's record similar as English Premier League giants Arsenal.

The importance of winning the national title this season for East Bengal is huge as veteran club midfielder Mehtab Hossain's career is on the line now. East Bengal fans believe Morgan has been one of the best coaches ever for the club and that the Englishman can only inspire the team in achieving the target.

Aizawl FC, however, is not an easy challenge at all. Last I-League, they impressed everyone with their performance and their relegation was questioned from all quarters. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) thus decided to reinstate them.

Following I-League 2016, Aizawl FC had another impressive showing in the Federation Cup, where they knocked out defending champions Bengaluru FC in the group stages and then went on to reach the finals, where they lost to eventual champions Mohun Bagan.

Veteran Indian football coach Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the man in charge for Aizawl FC this season. So expect some steep competition from them.

Team news

East Bengal: Arnab Mondal is out with injury, while foreigners Ivan Bukenya and Wilis Plaza are not fit enough for the match.

Aizawl FC: Mahmoud Al Amna is doubtful for the visitors at the Barasat Stadium, while the likes of Ashutosh Mehta, Jayesh Rane, Alfred Jaryan, Eze Kingsley and Kamo Bayi are absolutely fit.

Schedule of match

Date: January 7

Time: 4:30 pm IST

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2.

Live streaming - I-League website.

Live score - Twitter.