Harmanjot Khabra is one of those rare Indian football players who can play in every possible department of play -- be it defence, midfield or attack. Just like Syed Rahim Nabi! Apart from that, we all know that Khabra is an East Bengal veteran and one of the brightest stars ever to have played in the Red and Gold jersey.

The Kolkata derby -- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan -- the mother of all Indian football clashes, is coming up this Sunday in I-League 2017. Before you ask if Khabra, the former East Bengal skipper, is playing a part in the match, we should remind you that the 28-year-old utility player is a part of defending champions Bengaluru FC, at the moment.

This will be the first time since 2009 that the Punjabi footballer, who has been deployed only in the right-back position by BFC coach Albert Roca in the I-League 2017, will not be a part of the historic Kolkata derby!

"Everybody dreams to be a part of that much in Indian football. I'm very fortunate and lucky to be a part of the East Bengal team for so many years. But as a professional you have to move on, as now I'm with BFC," said Khabra to International Business Times, India, ahead of Bengaluru's home match against Minerva FC on Saturday.

Interested to keep the focus only on Bengaluru FC's home match on Saturday, Khabra said: "[During my time at East Bengal] When Trevor Morgan was there, we had some consistent run, and I felt the same after coming to Bengaluru FC, when we won our first three matches of I-League 2017 in a row.

"But the string of poor results do not come as a surprise. Like every other team in football, who faces the ups and downs, we are also going through the same," Khabra added on Bengaluru FC's shocking away form, that saw them lose both their matches against East Bengal and Churchill Brothers in I-League 2017.

"The most important thing for me now is to focus on my game with Bengaluru FC. It's not that I'm an utility player so I've to play everywhere. If the coach likes me to play as a right-back, I won't mind, he added. "As for now, more than the Kolkata derby, I'm interested to go for all three points against Minerva FC on Saturday."

Just to find out if East Bengal still has Khabra's support during the Kolkata derby 2017, we insisted on him to give an answer to the most important question, we all want to know!

"Nothing much. I want a draw," Khabra added to IBTimes India. "I want both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to get a point each...or I can ask both the teams to lose! (laughs)"