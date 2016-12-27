If this indeed happens, Indian football giant East Bengal will lose a major veteran in star midfielder Mehtab Hossain. The 31-year-old midfield maestro, who played for Kerala Blasters in ISL 2016, has "promised" fans that he will exit the legacy club next year if they once again fail to win the coveted I-League title next season.

East Bengal's story has almost been like English Premier League giants Arsenal. The Gunners last won the domestic league title in 2004 and having come so close to winning it almost every after that, Arsene Wenger remains a frustrated man, unable to achieve their aim year after year.

East Bengal, too, last won the national title in 2004, when it was called the National Football League (NFL) and since then, they have come close to winning it again on many occasions, but have never achieved the feat since the name changed to I-League from 2007.

"I promise that this will be my last season at East Bengal if we don't win the I-League this season," Mehtab uttered the unexpected words at the launch of I-League 2017 in New Delhi on Tuesday. "It's been so near yet so far for us."

"This year is very important for me. For the last five years or so, we have come so close but could never win it. Football is a team game, yes, but not winning the trophy also makes me sad as I am not being able to help the team after getting that close," he further added.

Mehtab, along with many of his Kerala Blasters teammates, were crestfallen after they lost the ISL 2016 final to Atletico de Kolkata earlier this month via penalties. The frustration from the Indian footballer is thus, palpable.

"You get frustrated when you don't win a trophy and the same is happening with me. I will not be retiring but I will not be continuing with East Bengal," he added.

Mehtab joined East Bengal in 2007 and has since won four Federation Cup titles and seven Calcutta Football League (CFL) trophies. Earlier this year, another East Bengal veteran Harmanjot Khabra left the club after a record seven years to join I-League champions Bengaluru FC.