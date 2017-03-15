- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
East Antarctic Adelie penguin numbers jump by millions after counting method is changed
The penguin population in East Antarctica has jumped to almost 6m, over double the previous estimate, due to new methods of counting the birds which included non-breeding birds which were not previously counted.
