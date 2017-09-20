A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Mexican state of Pueblo on Thursday, September 19, collapsing buildings and killing dozens.This footage shows a bank building swaying back and forth due to the tremors from the quake, as well as people congregating in a nearby park.
Earthquake sways bank building back and forth
- September 20, 2017 11:46 IST
