The northern states of the country were jolted by an earthquake on Wednesday, January 31, and tremors were felt from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi, reported ANI.

The quake was measured at 6.1 on the Richter scale and its epicentre is said to be in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. The earthquake struck Kabul in Afghanistan at 12.40 pm, sending tremors in Delhi-NCR region, J&K and Punjab.

No casualties or damage to property has been reported yet.

Several residents of the region took to Twitter to talk about the tremors.

#Earthquake 5.9 magnitude epicentre in Hindu Kush Region , Afghanistan

Tremors felt across Afghanistan, Pakistan, Eastern Uzbekistan and

Northern India(J&K , Haryana , HP , Punjab , Delhi NCR , Uttarakhand and parts of UP)

Hope everyone is safe. — Anand #ProudOdia #OrangeArmy (@ACrazy_Boy) January 31, 2018

Ya Allah Khyr

Earth quick in Nowshera ☹#Earthquake — Mehwish Qamas (@MehwishQamas) January 31, 2018

Massive Shocks in Balochistan . Injuries reported... Allah reham karay #Earthquake — Riz Khan (@Huzefa1983) January 31, 2018