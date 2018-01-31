The northern states of the country were jolted by an earthquake on Wednesday, January 31, and tremors were felt from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi, reported ANI.
The quake was measured at 6.1 on the Richter scale and its epicentre is said to be in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. The earthquake struck Kabul in Afghanistan at 12.40 pm, sending tremors in Delhi-NCR region, J&K and Punjab.
#FLASH Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR pic.twitter.com/ZLXBg3AyTZ— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018
No casualties or damage to property has been reported yet.
Several residents of the region took to Twitter to talk about the tremors.
#Earthquake 5.9 magnitude epicentre in Hindu Kush Region , Afghanistan— Anand #ProudOdia #OrangeArmy (@ACrazy_Boy) January 31, 2018
Tremors felt across Afghanistan, Pakistan, Eastern Uzbekistan and
Northern India(J&K , Haryana , HP , Punjab , Delhi NCR , Uttarakhand and parts of UP)
Hope everyone is safe.
Ya Allah Khyr— Mehwish Qamas (@MehwishQamas) January 31, 2018
Earth quick in Nowshera ☹#Earthquake
Earthquake tremor in Delhi NCR #earthquake pic.twitter.com/5iBYg3yPBz— Kumar Kunal (@KumarKunalmedia) January 31, 2018
Massive Shocks in Balochistan . Injuries reported... Allah reham karay #Earthquake— Riz Khan (@Huzefa1983) January 31, 2018
Earth quake in and around Amritsar— Singh Harkawalpreet (@harkawal13) January 31, 2018