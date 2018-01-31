Old Delhi Railway station
Wikimedia Commons

The northern states of the country were jolted by an earthquake on Wednesday, January 31, and tremors were felt from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi, reported ANI.

The quake was measured at 6.1 on the Richter scale and its epicentre is said to be in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. The earthquake struck Kabul in Afghanistan at 12.40 pm, sending tremors in Delhi-NCR region, J&K and Punjab.

No casualties or damage to property has been reported yet. 

Several residents of the region took to Twitter to talk about the tremors.

 