Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Uttarakhand on the evening of Monday, February 6, and strong tremors were also felt in adjoining areas like Delhi-NCR, and parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Late-night earthquake frightens Delhi and northern India; people then joke about Rahul Gandhi

As many people took to their Twitter handle to express their concerns on the natural calamity, Bollywood and sports celebrities too tweeted about the same. Ayushmann Khurrana was among the first to tweet about it.

Ayushmann Khurrana: "Felt the tremor. Am I the only one who felt it? Is my vertigo back? Shit. #Gurugram #Delhi"

Raveena Tandon: "Praying for all those families stranded afffected by #earthquakeindia rabrakha! #epicentrerudraprayag"

Gangs of Wasseypur background score composer G. V. Prakash Kumar: "#Earthquake At Richter Scale Of 5.8 Hits Delhi NCR,Chandigarh, Uttarakhand.Epicentre In #Pithoragarh . Stay Safe People ! Spread the message"

Ravindra Jadeja: "Not Sure If It's Really #Earthquake Or Some #AAP MLA Is Making Someone's Ration Card Around #Delhi-NCR Region."

The earthquake lasted for about 10 seconds and people rushed out of their homes. There were no immediate reports of damage to life or property. "We felt strong tremors here. The inputs that we are getting from the hills also tell us that there were tremors there. No casualties are reported yet," Ramesh Pokhriyal, former Uttarakhand chief minister told NDTV.