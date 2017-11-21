OnePlus is collaboration with its official e-commerce partner Amazon is hosting the OnePlus 5T Early Access Sale in India.

The Chinese smartphone maker is offering a limited number of devices at the upcoming flash sale exclusively for Prime members only and the sale is slated to go live later today at 4:00 pm on Amazon India. It is being offered in two configurations—6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage—for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

As a promotional launch offer, the company is giving Rs 1,500 instant discount for HDFC debit/credit card users.

It has to be noted that Prime membership does not guarantee OnePlus 5T, but will only give you the early access window to buy OnePlus 5T. This sale is based on first-come-first-serve, so people with the fastest fingers will have the chance to buy the new phone.

Here's how to buy OnePlus 5T on Early Access Sale?

Step 1: Please ensure you are logged in to your Amazon.in account before the sale starts at 4 pm on the sale day.

Step 2: During the sale, existing Prime customers will see 'Add to Cart' and non-prime members will see 'Join Prime'

[Note: Non-prime customers can also claim prime membership before or during the sale and add OnePlus 5T to the cart once the sale starts]

Step 3: Once logged in to Amazon account, Prime members can go to OnePlus 5T landing page where they will find 'Add to cart' near the device's picture on top. Click on it.

Step 4: Once added to the cart, buyers will be given 15 minutes to checkout

[Note: In case of sell-out, you might be asked to join the waitlist]

Step 5: If the original buyer fails to complete the order within 15 minutes, the phone will become available to the customers in the waitlist

Step 6: If waitlisted, an alert will pop up notifying when OnePlus 5T will be available

[Note: If the waitlist is full, refresh the page frequently till the end of the sale]

If failed to get the OnePlus 5T fret not, it will be made available again on November 28 on Amazon.

Even non-Prime members can also apply for Early Access Sale by registering to Rs 999 Prime subscription and get Rs 300 cashback offer. Besides special offers, Prime users will get one-day, two-day free deliveries on several categories of products, while others are charged for early shipment orders.

Also, Prime members will have exclusive access to Amazon Video, which offers free access to thousands of music, TV sitcoms and movies in several languages including regional Hindi, Tamil and more.

Key specifications of OnePlus 5T:

Models OnePlus 5T Display 6.01-inch Optic AMOLED full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 18:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3

Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm process-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) GPU Adreno 540 RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1.2-LANE Camera Main: Primary-16MP (with Sony IMX 398 sensor, 1.12µm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, 27.22 mm focal length) + Secondary-20MP (with Sony IMX 376K sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture and 27.22 mm focal length), dual-tone LED flash, 4K video at 30 fps (frames per second), 1080p(full HD) at 60fps, 30fps, 720p (HD) at 30 fps, Slow Motion: 720p videos at 120fps and Time-lapse,

Front: 16MP camera with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 1080p (full HD) video at 30fps, 720p (HD) at 30 fps and Time-Lapse, Face unlock feature Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) capable of offering full day's battery life with just 30 minutes of charging Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM (type: Nano+Nano) slot, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz; MIMO 2x2), NFC (Near Field Communication), USB 2.0 Type-C, Dirac HD Sound, AANC, GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo, bottom-facing speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, 3 microphones with noise cancellation feature, bottom-facing speakers, Anodized Aluminum, Alert slider Dimensions 156.1 x 75.7 x 7.3mm Weight 162g Colours Midnight Black Price 64 GB: Rs 32,999

128GB : Rs 37,999

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus products.