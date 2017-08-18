The popular production and distribution houses E4 Entertainment and AVA Productions that have bankrolled some of the recent superhit Malayalam movies made a big announcement on their upcoming projects on the occasion of Chingam 1(Malayalam new year) on August 17. The companies will be jointly producing four movies and will be the distributors of three other projects.

On Thursday, just hours before the wedding ceremony, director Basil Joseph had announced about his next biggie after Godha. Megastar Mammootty and rising star Tovino Thomas will be playing the lead roles in the filmmaker's fun filled adventure action drama, which will be bankrolled by Mukesh Mehta, CV Sarathi and AV Anoop. The pre-production works of the movie, scripted by Unni R will begin by January, and is expected to be a festival release in 2018.

Another big project of E4 Entertainment and AVA Productions is director Gireesh Mano's hard hitting political satire Prathi Poovankozhi, also penned by Unni R. A leading star will be roped in for the project, which is expected to start rolling in November.

Meanwhile, after the blockbuster sports movie Godha, the production companies will be making yet another two movies with Tovino. The young actor will be seen in a unique love story opposite a sensational foreign actress in Jeo Babymusic's directorial venture. Musician Shaan Rahman, cinematographer Vishnu Sharma, script writer Deepu Pradeep and costume designer Stephy Xavior are also part of the movie, which will go on floors in December and is expected to hit the screens on May 1, 2018.

Tovino has also been roped in to play the lead role in a movie that narrates a relevant social issue. It is the debut directorial venture of Anuraj Manohar and has been penned by Ratheesh Revi.

E4E and AVA have also revealed that they will be reuniting with hitmaker Rajeev Revi again after Annayum Rasoolum and Njan Steve Lopez for two interesting projects. Apart from these projects, the companies will be distributing Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, Tovino and Pia Bajpai's bilingual project Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum (Abhiyum Anuvum in Tamil) and Dhyan Sreenivasan's Sachin.

E4 Experiment

"Continuing with our love for films we are proud to announce our new venture #E4Experiment for films promoting only fresh talent. We will be making films with content with debut directors with in a medium budget and we will continue to do at least 2 films a year in this category [sic]," E4E posted on Facebook.

The first film made under this new banner has been titled Lily, written and directed by debutant Prasobh Vijayan. The movie stars Samyukhtha Menon, Aaryan Krishna Menon, Kannan Nayar and Dhanesh Anand in main roles. Cinematographer Sreeraj Raveendran and editor Appu Bhattathiri are also part of the movie.

