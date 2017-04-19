Reaffirming its plans to move toward electric mobility, German carmaker Audi has presented its newest electric vehicle—the e-tron Sportback concept-- at the Auto Shanghai. The e-tron Sportback, seen as Audi's answer to Tesla, is expected to enter production by 2019.

The all-electric e-tron Sportback is the second electric model from the company after e-tron quattro concept– showcased at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. Audi e-tron quattro concept is expected to become a reality in 2018. The Audi e-tron Sportback concept car will go into production in 2019.

Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG said "Our Audi e-tron will be starting out in 2018 – the first electric car in its competitive field that is fit for everyday use. With a range of over 500 kilometers (310.7 miles) and the special electric driving experience, we will make this sporty SUV the must-have product of the next decade."

The latest in the Audi's electric car line-up, the e-tron Sportback comes with the same powertrain as the e-tron Quattro. The e-tron Sportback packs one electric motor on the front axle and two on the rear to power all four wheels, and can churn out 496bhp. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 131mph. To put that into perspective, Tesla's Model X has a range of 295mph.

Audi e-tron Sportback has an exterior length of 4.90 meters, a width of 1.98 meters and a height of 1.53 meters with a wheelbase of 2.93 meters. It gets large 23-inch wheels in a technical 6-spoke design and the front end displays the familiar octagonal Singleframe. Other features include small cameras replacing the exterior mirrors, Matrix LED units at the front and daytime running lights.