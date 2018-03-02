It was an Avengers filled Thursday for Marvel fans. On one hand where the studio, along with The Russo Brothers, announced that Avengers: Infinity War's release has been advanced to April 27, on the other hand, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from the day he dressed up as The Incredible Hulk.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, star dipped himself in green and slipped into a pair of denim shorts for the get-up. The wrestler-turned-actor placed a messy wig on his head to add an authentic touch to the look.

He captioned the picture: "TBT to when I was ready to "smash" everything in sight as the Incredible Hulk for Halloween, but then became sad because I had a f*cked up haircut. #HulkNoLike #ButHulkStillSmash"

Fans of the actor and the franchise loved his attempt to recreate the Avengers superhero. Including Priyanka Chopra, the picture has garnered over 2.7 million likes at the time of reporting. The original Hulk actor, Mark Ruffalo also liked the picture and left a comment on the picture in true Hulk style.

He commented with the hashtag: "#HulkLike."

But it was comic book legend Stan Lee's reaction to Johnson's attempt that has bowled fans over. The writer reposted Johnson's throwback picture and captioned:

"You know I played a barber in #thorragnarok, Dwayne. I could have fixed that hairdo for you! #Hulk" For those of you who don't remember or haven't watched Thor: Ragnarok yet (how could you not?!), Lee is the man responsible for Thor's short hair look in the movie.

Before the God of Thunder heads out for the memorable fight against Hulk in Thor 3, Lee is seen holding up a pair of scissors to chop off Thor's golden locks.

Judging by the picture Johnson shared, we are not sure if he would be ideal for Hulk but he sure would be the perfect choice for Tarzan.