WWE hottie Paige, who has been absent from in-ring action since months in the WWE, owing to wellness policy violations and injuries, will be a part of a new movie that will portray her family's long pro wrestling tradition. The upcoming movie will be produced by none other than...The Rock Dwayne Johnson!
Apart from being the executive producer of the movie, titled 'Fighting With My Family', The Rock is also set to make a cameo appearance.
Read: The Rock vs Triple H at WrestleMania 34?
Broken exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is based on the life of Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, as well as her family. The 24-year-old's parents as well as her two brothers are also pro wrestlers and the entire Bevis family -- which includes Saraya Knight -- runs a wrestling promotion in their hometown of Norwich, England.
The movie is going to be a comedy-drama with the plot revolving around how the senior members of their family tell their children (Paige and her brother Zak) that becoming an accomplished pro wrestler is never easy.
"Back in 2012, I was in my hotel room in London and stumbled across a documentary on a local UK channel," said Dwayne Johnson. "Not only was I intrigued by this loving and wild family, but I also felt it's the kind of narrative that would make an amazing movie.
"The Knights' journey is a universal one that all families are familiar with. I relate to Saraya (Paige) and her wrestling family on such a personal level and it means so much that I can help tell their story."
Could the movie be similar to the lines of Bollywood blockbuster Dangal, that portrayed the life of Geeta and Babita -- the Phogat sisters, accomplished Indian amateur wrestlers? It remains to be seen.
BREAKING: Our @sevenbucksprod is excited to announce production on a cool project we've been working on for years based on a very unique and gritty professional wrestling family and a their daughter's journey into the spotlight of the WWE. "Fighting With My Family" Years ago (2012) while shooting Fast & Furious in London, I was up at 3am (too much caffeine) and stumbled upon a documentary on a UK station about a local wrestling family and their daughter's unlikely journey into the global spotlight. That daughter, is current WWE Women's Superstar, Paige. The family strong element I saw in the doc, is what grabbed my attention. That no matter how crazy life gets, no matter how dysfunctional our families can sometimes be and especially regardless of how much we fight - we're always there for each other when it counts. That's what families do. My gut said there was a great movie to be made so I sent to my agent Brad Slater at WME who loved it. He sent it to my long time ace producer Kevin Misher, who immediately responded to the doc and he thought we should go after one of our favorite writer/directors for material like this, Stephen Merchant. Merchant, being from the UK, locked in to a strong POV and vision of how gritty and heartfelt this film needs to be and the rest is history. Pleasure to partner with WWE Studios and Film 4 to bring this cool story to life. Paige and I both know what it's like to come from a wrestling family who's had it's good and hard times. Her and I have talked about this project for years now and we're all excited to bring her and her family's story to life. Cool casting announcements coming this week! #FightingWithMyFamily #SevenBucksProds #MisherFilms #WWEFilms #Film4 #BevisFamily #SquaredCircleDNA
Exciting project just been announced. Thx to @TheRock and @StephenMerchant for giving my family a chance to shine! Forever thankful! ??????— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 7, 2017
Thanks to @WWE and #MichaelLuisi #KevinMisher for being apart of the movie also. Never thought this could happen. Couldn't be happier ???— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 7, 2017
@RealPaigeWWE I'm beyond excited and can't wait to get into your costume!— Florence Pugh (@Florence_Pugh) February 7, 2017
P.S...you're gunna have to show me some moves. ????
'Fighting With My Family': Cast and crew
Writer, director, executive producer: Stephen Merchant.
Executive producers: Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia
Other producers: Kevin Misher (Misher Films), Michael Luisi (WWE Studios)
Actors revealed so far: Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden