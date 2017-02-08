WWE hottie Paige, who has been absent from in-ring action since months in the WWE, owing to wellness policy violations and injuries, will be a part of a new movie that will portray her family's long pro wrestling tradition. The upcoming movie will be produced by none other than...The Rock Dwayne Johnson!

Apart from being the executive producer of the movie, titled 'Fighting With My Family', The Rock is also set to make a cameo appearance.

Broken exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is based on the life of Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, as well as her family. The 24-year-old's parents as well as her two brothers are also pro wrestlers and the entire Bevis family -- which includes Saraya Knight -- runs a wrestling promotion in their hometown of Norwich, England.

The movie is going to be a comedy-drama with the plot revolving around how the senior members of their family tell their children (Paige and her brother Zak) that becoming an accomplished pro wrestler is never easy.

"Back in 2012, I was in my hotel room in London and stumbled across a documentary on a local UK channel," said Dwayne Johnson. "Not only was I intrigued by this loving and wild family, but I also felt it's the kind of narrative that would make an amazing movie.

"The Knights' journey is a universal one that all families are familiar with. I relate to Saraya (Paige) and her wrestling family on such a personal level and it means so much that I can help tell their story."

Could the movie be similar to the lines of Bollywood blockbuster Dangal, that portrayed the life of Geeta and Babita -- the Phogat sisters, accomplished Indian amateur wrestlers? It remains to be seen.

Exciting project just been announced. Thx to @TheRock and @StephenMerchant for giving my family a chance to shine! Forever thankful! ?????? — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 7, 2017

Thanks to @WWE and #MichaelLuisi #KevinMisher for being apart of the movie also. Never thought this could happen. Couldn't be happier ??? — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 7, 2017

@RealPaigeWWE I'm beyond excited and can't wait to get into your costume!

P.S...you're gunna have to show me some moves. ???? — Florence Pugh (@Florence_Pugh) February 7, 2017

