West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has said he enjoys playing under MS Dhoni because of the latter's ability to take pressure off his teammates.

Ahead of the IPL auction scheduled for January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru, the 34-year-old, who is returning to the cash-rich league after a two-year-suspension, raved about his five-year-stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Bravo, a fan-favourite in Chennai, was considered one of the favourites to be retained by the two-time champions for the upcoming 11th edition of IPL. However, CSK went ahead with three Indian players -- Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja as their retention choices earlier this month.

'Playing under MS always a pleasure'

Nonetheless, CSK are likely to secure the services of the death-over specialist using Right-To-Match option at the auction. The all-rounder has hit peak form in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season, having picked up 12 wickets from seven matches for the Melbourne Renegades.

"I enjoyed the five years I had spent with CSK. That's my best five years in IPL. I became more matured as a player. MS helped a lot with the way of understanding the game, especially T20I cricket. It's always good to have someone like him [in the team]," Bravo said during Star Sports' analysis show "Game Plan - The Marquee List".

He added: "Playing under MS [Dhoni] is always a pleasure because he takes a lot of pressure off you and there is a lot to learn from him.

"For me, I never set myself to be a purple cap winner. It happened naturally. I enjoy the challenge of bowling at the death."

"I love the challenge and extra responsibility. Especially, when playing with CSK. MS [Dhoni] trusts my ability to bowl at the death and finish off games."

Bravo had been an integral part of CSK's team ever since he joined them from Mumbai Indians in 2011. He won the Purple Cap (honour for bowler with most wickets in a season) in 2013 and 2015 as the then Chennai all-rounder became the first man to win the honour twice.

The medium pacer was often entrusted to bowl at the death by Dhoni and he rarely let his captain down. An acrobatic fielder, the West Indies all-rounder was also known for his on-field celebrations with which he won hearts of cricket fans across the country.

Bravo revealed last year he had given up on his dreams of an international return after a lengthy absence from cricket following a hamstring injury in 2016. He was forced to skip last season's IPL and only returned in August 2017 for Caribbean Premier League (CPL).