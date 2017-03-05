Director Srinivas Ravindra's Telugu movie Dwaraka, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Jhaveri, was released in theatres on March 3 and the film has received good verdict and ratings from the critics and audience.

Written by Srinivas Ravindra, Dwaraka is a romantic comedy film, which revolves around the story of small-time thief Srinivas (Vijay Deverakonda), who cons people. Srinivas land in an apartment named Dwaraka, when he is trying to escape after a failed robbery attempt. A pujari (Prudhviraj) plans to use him and proclaims him to be Swami Krishnanand.

Srinivas becomes famous for his problem-solving abilities, while the pujari is swindling the donations in his name. At this juncture, rationalist Ramakrishna (Murali Sharma), who has exposed fake Godmen, targets Swami Krishnanand. Srinivas wants to open up on his Godman image to impress Vasudha, but the pujari forces him to continue the profitable drama. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

After Pelli Choopulu, Vijay Deverakonda has once again delivered an impressive performance in Dwaraka. He has done justice for different avatars like thief, Swami and lover boy and his performance is the highlight of the film. Prudhviraj's comic timing is another highlight of the film. Pooja Jhaveri, Murali Sharma, Prabhakar, Raghu Babu and Prakash Raj have done their best in it, say critics and audience.

Dwaraka has an interesting story and engaging screenplay. The movie has good production values and music, picturisation and punchy dialogues are the attractions on the technical front. But its runtime, which is 2.5 hours, is the drawback of the film and trimming some dragging scenes could have made the film even better watch, add the critics and audience. Continue to Dwaraka movie review roundup:

The Times of India Rating: 2.5

Dwaraka has an interesting plotline and a tiring erratic screenplay. It is almost engaging. You'll want to see what happens of this thief who is given such a position of power. But only if you can sit through the two and a half hour of randomness.

The Hindu Rating: 1

With a predictable storyline there is nothing in the film that keeps you amused or engaged. Dwaraka disappoints. A television serial would seem far more interesting.

123 Telugu Rating: 3

Dwaraka is a watchable entertainer that keeps you occupied by providing some clean comedy. Vijay Devarakonda once again shines in his diverse role which has many shades. The film holds the viewer's interest about the situations and the conflict between the Swami and his opponents. Despite a lengthy runtime, this film has some good moments and merits an easy one-time watch.

India Glitz Rating: 3

'Dwaraka' has a fine range of characters and a substantial story line. The last 45 minutes make for a good watch. Otherwise, the screenplay is riddled with flaws.

Suresh Kondi‏ @V6_Suresh

#Dwaraka is Decent entertainer..Different story with a good treatment. Nice Job by hero #VijayDevarakonda.Music & Dialogs r good..#Watchable

Sandeep Aatreya‏ @SandeepAatreya

Halfway through #Dwaraka. Simple fun caper so far.

కాటమరాయుడు‏ @Vikaskanna23

Bad 1sthalf with avg script boring screen play Cinematography, production values And Major artistes performance are ok #Dwaraka

Survi‏ @PavanSurvi

Moment of truth for me while watching #Dwaraka is that the movie is the greatest fest of boredom and serial screenplay!

