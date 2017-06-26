Stylish star Allu Arjun's Telugu film DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has allegedly been leaked online and download of the full movie is likely to take a toll on its collection at the worldwide box office.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham was released in theatres around the world on June 23 and received superb response everywhere. The movie has set a new record for Allu Arjun by collecting nearly Rs 70 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. But the movie is now facing a big threat from piracy.

Days after its theatrical release, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham was released on some websites and the links for the download of the full movie or watching it online were circulated on social media within no time. A few even reportedly went on live stream the movie on Facebook from cinema halls. It was good news for some people, who resorted to download the complete movie or watch it online on various sites.

But the makers of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham had made extensive arrangements to curb piracy before its release. Its anti-piracy team kept a constant check on the net and was successful in blocking the sites spreading its pirated copy. They also managed to take the content down from several websites.

Dil Raju, who has produced DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, has warned that people who upload pirated copies of the film will face legal consequences. The SVC boss tweeted: "Please refrain from uploading pirated copies of #DJ on any digital platform. Criminal cases will be filed with the Police on all offenders."

Meanwhile, Harish Shankar, who has directed DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, also warned against piracy of the movie. The director tweeted: "We are lodging a police complaint as soon as possible ...."

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has been made with a big budget of Rs 50 crore. It earned Rs 77.80 crore for the producers from the sale of its theatrical rights. The film has recovered around 51.41 percent of the investments by fetching Rs 40 crore in three days. It should be seen whether its piracy will affect their prospects.