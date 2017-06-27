DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has collected Rs 57.20 crore gross at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office in four days and recovered 71 percent of the distributors' investments. The film has become the highest-grossing film for Allu Arjun in the opening weekend, beating the record of his previous hit movies.

The Harish Shankar-directed film managed to maintain its rocking run on Monday, which was a holiday on the account of Eid. DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham collected approximately Rs 10.40 crore gross at the AP/T box office on Monday, taking its four-day total collection to Rs 57.20 crore gross in these states.

The total earnings of AP/T distributors have reached Rs 42.44 crore in four days. Here are its estimated day-to-day earnings in the Telugu-speaking states. All the numbers are in crore rupees.

Area Day 1

Day 2

Day 3 Day 4 Total Nizam 4.95 3.37 3.24 3.03 14.59 Ceded 2.70 1.35 1.45 1.50 7.00 Vizag 1.94 1.19 1.20 0.97 5.30 East 2.55 0.55 0.63 0.54 4.27 G West 2.08 0.33 0.40 0.32 3.13 Krishna 1.03 0.59 0.71 0.56 2.89 Guntur 2.26 0.57 0.72 0.56 4.11 Nellore 1.10 0.24 0.26 0.24 1.84 AP/T Total 18.61 8.19 8.61 7.72 43.13

Various distributors had shelled out Rs 60.10 crore on the AP/T theatrical rights of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham -- the highest price for the AP/T distribution rights of a Allu Arjun movie. The film has recovered 71.76 percent of the distributors' investments and is expected to earn the remaining amount in the next six days.

Here are the details of the prices of its distribution rights and earnings in percent. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the figures released by the makers/distributors.