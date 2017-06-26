Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has become one of the biggest money spinners with its collection crossing the Rs 65-crore mark at the worldwide box office in three days of its first weekend.

Before its release, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham generated huge hype and its global theatrical rights were sold at record prices. The distributors made elaborate arrangements for its release on 1,350 screens around the world which is the highest for an Allu Arjun film.

The movie collected Rs 33.90 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film shattered the opening day record of his previous flick Sarainodu and became the biggest opener for Allu Arjun.

The Harish Shankar directorial received mixed response from the audience and critics DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham collected Rs 16.52 crore gross on Saturday and Rs 19 crore gross on Sunday in the global market.

The movie has collected a total of Rs 69.42 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It has beaten the record of Sarainodu, which collected Rs 45.75 crore gross in its opening weekend and was the highest grossing film for Allu Arjun then.

Duvvada Jagannadham also beat the record of Katamarayudu and Gautamiputra Satakarni, which raked in Rs 64.50 crore gross and Rs 46.55 crore gross in the global market in their opening weekend. The movie becomes the second highest grossing Telugu film in the opening weekend in 2017 after Khaidi No 1, which minted Rs 95.40 crore gross in the first weekend.

The Allu Arjun flick has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 50 crore and its theatrical rights fetched Rs 77.80 crore for the producers. The film is estimated to have earned Rs 40 crore for its global distributors in three days. It has recovered them around 51.41 percent of their investments.

Here are the estimated day-to-day earnings of Duvvada Jagannadham in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. All the numbers are in crore rupees.