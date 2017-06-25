Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has maintained rocks-steady at the worldwide box office on Saturday, June 24, taking its two-day collection beyond the mark of Rs 50 crore gross in the global market.

Amidst, huge hype, promotion and expectations, the Harish Shankar-directed movie was released in 1,350 screens across the globe on Friday, June 23. Having a decent advance booking, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham registered fantastic response and collected Rs 33.90 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie turned biggest opener for Allu Arjun, beating the record of his last hit Sarainodu (Rs 20 crore).

The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer garnered mixed response from the critics and audiences, who were mostly impressed with the film. The word of mouth helped DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham remain strong at the ticket counters around the world on its second day. The movie witnessed 100 percent occupancy rate in several screens across the world on Saturday.

Vamsi Kaka, the publicist of Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, tweeted: "2nd day power play started for #DJ. Packed Theaters Everywhere.. #DuvvadaJagannadham #BlockbusterDJ." Late night on Saturday, he further wrote: "Extraordinary Second Day for #DuvvadaJagannadham at the Box-office. #BlockbusterDJ."

But when compared to its opening day, the Allu Arjun starrer showed over 50 percent dip in its business on Saturday. Its opening-day collection was really high, because it included the numbers of extra shows in India on Friday and the premiere shows in the international markets on Thursday.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is estimated to have collected Rs 10.52 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T), Rs 2.50 crore in Karnataka, Rs 1 crore in other parts of India and Rs 2.50 crore gross in the international markets on Saturday.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has collected approximately Rs 16.52 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday and its two-day total collection stands at Rs 50.42 crore gross. The film has become the fastest Rs 50 crore grosser for Allu Arjun. In two days, the movie is estimated to have earned Rs 31 crore for its global distributors, who have shelled out Rs 77.80 crore on its theatrical rights.

Here are the estimated day-earnings of Duvvada Jagannadham in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. All the numbers are in Rs and crore.