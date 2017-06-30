Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has made a decent collection at the worldwide box office on the weekdays. Its first week collection has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark in the global market.

Riding on a huge hype and widespread promotions, the Harish Shankar-directed action movie was released in over 1,350 screens across the globe on June 23, and garnered a thunderous response everywhere. DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham collected Rs 33.90 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and became the biggest opener for Allu Arjun, beating the records of his previous releases.

Despite getting a mixed response, the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer remained strong on Saturday and Sunday. DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham collected Rs 69.42 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It is the highest ever collection in the opening weekend for a movie featuring stylish star Allu Arjun. The film collected Rs 43.65 crore for its global distributors in three days.

The Dil Raju-produced movie did fantastic business on Monday, as it was the Eid holiday. Its collection dropped by around 50 percent on Tuesday and it continued to show a dip on Wednesday and Thursday. DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham collected approximately Rs 33 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the weekdays.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham collected Rs 102.42 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. It has become the second film for Allu Arjun to cross the Rs 100 crore mark after Sarrainodu, which made Rs 127.60 crore gross at the global box office in its lifetime. Considering its pace of collection, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is likely to surpass the lifetime collection of Sarrainodu.

Made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham fetched Rs 77.60 crore for its producers from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The movie earned Rs 64.89 crore for its worldwide distributors in the first week. The film recovered around 83.40 percent of their investments in seven days.