DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham made a decent collection at the worldwide box office on the first day and became the biggest opener for Allu Arjun, beating the opening day record of Sarainodu.

Stylish star Allu Arjun has scored back-to-back hits with his last three releases and the success had generated a lot of hype and expectation about his latest outing. Also, the promos of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham had created a lot of curiosity about the film. This led to the major distribution houses buying its theatrical rights for record prices. They made grand arrangements for its release across the world on June 23.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham was premiered in over 200 screens in North America and other foreign markets on Thursday and it got a good response everywhere. The Harish Shankar-directed action film collected approximately over Rs 2.25 crore gross ($350,000) at the overseas box office in the preview shows and became the biggest opener for Allu Arjun in the international markets.

The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer had decent advance booking for its opening day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it ran to packed houses in many centres on Friday. As per early estimates, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham colleced approximately Rs 25 crore gross at the AP/T box office on the first day. The film shattered the record of Sarainodu, which was the biggest opener for Bunny, with its collection of Rs 14.40 crore gross.

On its opening day, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is estimated to have earned Rs 19 crore for its AP/T distributors, who shelled out Rs 60.10 crore on its theatrical rights.

Here are the estimated opening day earnings of Duvvada Jagannadham and Sarainodu, which held Allu Arjun's biggest opening day record until now. All the numbers are in Rs and crore.

Area DJ Sarainodu Nizam 4.95 3.18 Ceded 2.70 2.13 Vizag 1.94 1.13 East 2.55 1.03 G West 2.83 1.03 Krishna 1.03 0.57 Guntur 2.26 1.37 Nellore 0.54 0.52 AP/T Total 19 10.96

The Dil Raju-produced film also registered good response in other states in India, with several screens witnessing 100 percent occupancy. DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham minted over Rs 3 crore gross in Karnataka, and Rs 1.50 crore in other parts of the country on the first day. The movie collected approximately Rs 1.50 crore in the international markets on Friday, taking its overseas total to Rs 3.75 crore gross.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is estimated to have collected Rs 33.25 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie shattered the record of Allu Arjun's biggest opener — Sarainodu, which made Rs 20 crore gross in the global market on its opening day.