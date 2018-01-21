Rajkumar Hirani, who was busy filming for his upcoming film, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, has finally wrapped up shooting for the film and the entire cast and crew were seen celebrating to mark the occasion.

Sonam Kapoor, who will be seen in a guest appearance as Tina Munim in the film, was seen posing for a team selfie with Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani. She shared the glimpses of their celebration in her Instagram story section.

Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen portraying Sanjay Dutt in the biopic, was also seen opening a champagne bottle and cutting a king size cake.

Interestingly, the entire cast and crew were seen wearing a T-shirt with a hashtag which reads, "#DuttsTheWay" which makes us wonder whether it will be the title of the film. Earlier reports suggested that the movie was apparently titled 'Sanju' but there was no official confirmation from the makers on the same.

The makers had recently officially announced a new release date for their film -- June 29. Earlier it was scheduled to release on March 30 and was supposed to clash with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani-starrer Baaghi 2.

Apart from Ranbir and Sonam, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Karishma Tanna in a guest appearance as Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma in a cameo appearance as lawyer, Jim Sarbh as Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal in a guest appearance as Kumar Gaurav, Tabu in a cameo appearance as herself and Boman Irani as Sanjay Gupta.