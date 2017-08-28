Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the police forces to kill idiots if they resist arrest, amid a string of troubling cases of extrajudicial killings. The firebrand leader on August 28 said he would back them as long as there is justification for killings, yet again throwing his weight firmly behind the security forces.
Duterte orders Philippines Police to kill idiots who resist arrest
- August 28, 2017 17:24 IST
