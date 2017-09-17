Duterte attacks Human Rights Chief in scathing remarks Close
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attacked the chairman of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Chito Gascon, asking if he was a paedophile for investigating cases of young teenagers and amp;#39; murders in the government and amp;#39;s bloody war on drugs. Why is this guy so pre...suffocated with the issue of young people, especially boys? Are you a paedophile? Duterte asked, referring to Gascon. Why are you smitten with teenagers? Are you? I and amp;#39;m having my doubts. Are you gay or a pedophile? he added, according to Reuters.Duterte and amp;#39;s comments came days after the Philippines congress allied with Duterte voted to slash the annual budget of the CHR to just $20.