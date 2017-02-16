Dutch police officers take on local kids in snowball fight

Police in the Netherlands have released a video of two officers having a snowball fight with some kids in the street. The video, posted on Facebook on 11 February, shows the officers taking on a number of children in the Moerwijk area. The police force said forging connections with members of the community like this is “very important” to them.
