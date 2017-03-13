Dutch elections: Imam says that he worries about terror attacks during prayer

Dutch elections: Imam says that he worries about terror attacks during prayer Close
IBTimes spoke to Imam Azzedine Karrat of Essalam Mosque, the largest in The Netherlands, in the lead up to the Dutch elections which will see the largest number of parties ever running, including far-right leader Geert Wilders who has anti-Islamic policies.
loading image
IBT TV
Turkish minister expelled from Rotterdam as police disperse protesters in Netherlands
Most popular