Dutch elections: Anti-discrimination organisation says politicians are spreading fear about Islam

Dutch elections: Anti-discrimination organisation says politicians are spreading fear about Islam Close
IBTimes spoke to Marianne Voorthoren from the Islamic Organisation SPIOR, in Rotterdam, in the lead up to the Dutch elections which will see the largest number of parties ever running, including far-right leader Geert Wilders who has anti-islamic policies.
loading image
IBT TV
MPs accuse Theresa May of not having a backup plan if Brexit negotiations fail
Most popular