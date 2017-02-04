- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
Dutch election 2017: What you need to know
The first of three major elections in Europe will take place in the Netherlands on 15 March 2017. Nearly 12.7 million people are eligible to vote and x parties will take part in the election. Current polls place Geert Wilders’ far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) first with 31% but other parties have already announced that they would not join a coalition with the anti-immigration and anti-EU party.
