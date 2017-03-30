It wasn't that long ago that Jordan Spieth was looked at the near-unbeatable man, the player who should go on to win major after major and finally flip that chapter and move on firmly from the Tiger Woods era.

Tiger Woods continues to struggle with injury

The latest in that line currently is Dustin Johnson, who has been on a tear in the recent past, winning seven tournaments in his last 17, including three of the last three, with the latest one coming in the WGC Match Play in Austin, Texas last Sunday.

Johnson is the undoubted world number one in men's golf at the moment, and Spieth knows that he will be the man to beat when the US Masters 2017 comes calling from next week.

"I think Dustin Johnson is the guy to beat in golf no matter where you are," Spieth said. "Put him anywhere, I think just about anybody would agree with that. He's the guy to beat.

"If I play my best golf, I believe that I can take down anybody, and you have to believe that. But I think that he is the guy that everyone is saying he's playing the best golf in the world right now."

Beating Johnson, though, is not an easy proposition, such has been the American's form. Two-time major winner Spieth, however, is confident of getting the better of his compatriot at Augusta.

"The way to do it is to not get caught up in his game," Spieth said when asked about how he thinks he can beat Johnson. "The thing that's difficult about beating Dustin Johnson is, you get on the tee and by the time you're hitting your second shot you're already at a disadvantage on the hole.

"It's trying not to feel that way and trying to recognise that you add them up at the end."

"If you play your own game, having the advantage of having been there before, him knowing that, too; he knows which guys have taken him down and are capable of it and he knows which guys are probably not going to be able to. And fortunately I feel like, you know, I can."

While Woods is still attempting at a comeback, men's golf is in rude health right now, with the likes of Johnson, Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and more competing for supremacy.

Yes, there is no one superstar, who wows like Woods did on his own, but as tennis has shown in recent times, having four world-class players competing for each major cannot be a bad thing.

So, don't be surprised if the Masters, in the end, comes down to these four.

"Major championships have huge weight and I'm not focused on trying to win majors to get to No.1 anymore," Spieth said, while trying to point out that the competition is not just about the ranking, it is about winning the big titles in golf.

"It's just trying to do it. So, that side of things, getting No.1 isn't the pressure that I feel, but that's the only way to really take big strides towards him because I don't think he's letting up any time soon."