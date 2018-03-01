After the successful season of Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan is all set to return to the small screen as the host of the game show Dus Ka Dum 3.

The fun game show will soon be launched on Sony Entertainment Television and the makers unveiled the first teaser on Tuesday, February 28.

In the nine-second teaser, Salman is seen asking the audience when and where is he returning on the small screen and to continue guessing it.

Although the teaser didn't reveal any details regarding the third the installment of the game show, it has definitely raised the curiosity among fans who were missing the superstar on the small screen.

Guess who’s coming back, stay tuned for more… pic.twitter.com/zvVphvOZhu — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 27, 2018

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions on Salman's Dus Ka Dum 3 teaser:

@Iam__Shubham_: My fav tv show #duskadum . Thankyou Sony tv ,finally now

@AYANKHA44995618: My Fevorite Show Dus Ka Dam ❤️ Love u Salman Sir

@mirza_munazza: Waiting for U to Come Back Salman Sir Race 3 2018 Eid

Priya ❤Salman: My favorite DKD with great host @BeingSalmanKhan

Mohammad Tanveer: ONE of my favorite show

Neha K J: Super excited @BeingSalmanKhan #DuskaDum love u.

Dus Ka Dum 3 will have commoners along with celebrities making special appearances on the show. Reportedly, the first teaser will be followed by another one, which will audition details.

Earlier, a source had exclusively told indianexpress.com, "The makers and channels have also worked on a mobile app through which one can win a chance to be on the show. The app would be released soon and the channel is heavily depending on the second screen interaction and participation, something that worked wonderfully well for them in Kaun Banega Crorepati."

Dus Ka Dum 3 marks the return of the Tiger Zinda Hai actor to the game show after a gap of 10 years. While it is known that Salman comes with a huge price, it has now been revealed that the Race 3 star would be paid a whopping Rs 78 crore for hosting 26 episodes of the show, which is Rs 3 crore per episode.