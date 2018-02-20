Salman Khan, who wrapped up the 11th season of Bigg Boss last month, will soon woo the small screen's audience as a host on reality game show Dus Ka Dum 3.

The superstar is returning to the game show after a gap of 10 years. While it is known that Salman comes with a huge price, it has now been revealed that the Race 3 star would be paid a whopping Rs 78 crore for hosting 26 episodes of the show, which is Rs 3 crore per episode.

A source told DNA, "For a long time, Salman was keen on returning to this show. However, the channel wasn't ready to shell out his asking price. But last year, both parties settled on a fee that they were comfortable with."

Dus Ka Dum 3 is likely to go on-air from June onwards and Salman has also shot for the show's promo before leaving for the Bangkok schedule of Race 3.

Also, unlike previous seasons, which were aired on weekends, the third instalment of the game show will be telecast from Monday to Friday. Dus Ka Dum 3 will have commoners along with celebrities making special appearances on the show.

Viewers can also participate in the game show through their mobiles. "The makers had tried this with KBC 9, so now they are planning to take it ahead and make 10 Ka Dum the biggest interactive show. Viewers sitting at home can play the game along with the contestants in the studio and win prizes," a source had earlier told DNA.

Danish Khan, the executive vice-president and business head of Sony TV, added that the new season of Dus Ka Dum will be nothing like the previous two seasons, "This time, with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), we created a kind of world record as 3 crore people played KBC on mobile. That was our first attempt at getting a second screen — a mobile — in play for the television. We believe 'Dus Ka Dum' will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV project, plus second screen experience for consumers."

Meanwhile, besides Dus Ka Dum 3 and Race 3, Salman has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, the shooting of which will go kick start in April 2018 and Kick 2.