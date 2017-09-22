When it comes to Durga Puja, there is no better place than Kolkata. The City of Joy witnesses a complete makeover with dull streets and sleepy alleys turning into colourful pathways for the arrival of the Goddess.

However, if you are not being able to make it to Kolkata this year and are in Bengaluru, there is nothing to feel disappointed.

The Bengali diaspora in the Silicon Valley of India is prepping for the festival to ensure that the entire city can enjoy the varied traditions, cultural aspects and social events during this time.

Bengali associations in the city host Durga Puja every year, where you can enjoy delicious savouries nad soak in a slice of home away from home.

If you are missing the Kolkata pandal-hopping, we bring to you seven Durga Puja pandals in Bengaluru you can visit this year:

Durgoutsav

Utsav Bangalore is celebrating the festival for the sixth year and will reportedly feature musical performances. Singer Shamik Pal will be performing this year.

Aninda Chatterjee, a senior member of Utsav Puja Committee told Times of India: "On the seventh day, we'll have 60 underprivileged children from city NGOs taking part in the joyous occasion. While throughout the year we support these needy children in their education and provide them medical aid, we want them to be a part of Durga puja celebration as well."

The event is to take place at Shree Kala Mantap, JP Nagar, 3rd Phase.

Sree Sree Durga Pooja and Dasera

The Sarathi Koramangala Sree Sree Durga Pooja and Dasera 2017 event will be organising Bengali folk music, retro and contemporary Bengali songs and Baul performances.

Singers Tirtha Bhattacharjee, Anwesha Dutta and Dipan Mehta will be performing in the event this year, as reported by India.com.

It is to take place at Sarjapur, in the Ganapathi Temple Road, Koramangala 7th Block.

SORRBA Durgotsab

The Sarjapur Outer Ring Road Bengali Association or SORRBA has been celebrating Durga Puja since 2008. Krosswindz and Bhoomi performed at the event last year.

Expect dance, drama and songs for four nights this year. Folk Foundation will be performing Bengali folk song performances.

The event will take place at Sarjapur, Outer Ring Road, Doddakanahalli.

Socio Cultural Association Durga Pooja

The 49th year of Durga Puja celebration by the Socio Cultural Association should be a grand one.

There will be Dandiya night along with dance performances by Sathi Chakraborty and Group on September 25.

Over the next few days, there will be Rabindrasangeeth by Sounak Chattopadhyay and performances by Rina Das and Dibakar Das Baul.

Apart from these, they have also organised contests on drawing, foot and other such events for children.

It will be held at Sishu Griha Montessori and High School, No 3, HAL 3rd Stage, New Thippasandra.

Jayamahal Durgotsav

The only theme-based Puja in Bengaluru is organised by the Jayamahal Sarbajanin Durga Charitable Samiti. This year, the popular pandal depicts the famous Dakshineshwar Kali Temple.

In its 63rd year, it has arranged for some grand events including a dance recital by Nandi Bharatha Natya Kalasala and Odiya-Kathak fusion dance by Arpita Vandana and group. There are many such events along with homemade food and handicrafts on offer there.

It is to take place at Jayamahal Park Ground, 127, 4th Main Rd, Jayamahal Extension, Jayamahal.

Shri Shri Durga Puja

The Shri Shri Durga Puja is organised by the Bengalee Association in Ulsoor. More than 20,000 visitors reportedly visit the pandal during the festival.

It is said to be the oldest and largest pandal in the city and is celebrating it for the 68th year.

It is to take place at Nagawara Ring Road, Near Manyata Tech Park, Opposite BEL Corporate Office, Nagavara.

Amader Pujo

Amader Pujo 2017 by the Kanakapura Road Bengali Association is one of South Bangalore's most happening places during the time of the festival.

Don't miss the special Dhakiya Event that includes Bengali Dhak and Gujarati Dandiya.

It is to be held at the ELAAN Convention Centre in JP Nagar.