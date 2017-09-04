Christopher Nolan's world war II drama Dunkirk was released worldwide on July 21 except a few countries. And, it opened in China this weekend. Dunkirk has reportedly earned a total of $30.2 million from 15,000 locations, according to the data from Ent Group.

Also read: Did Nolan overlook Indian Army's contribution in Dunkirk evacuation?

Among that $30.2 million, $5.7 million has been grossed only from 436 IMAX screens. As noted by IMAX, it is Christopher Nolan's best IMAX opening in China till date.

The movie, which revolves around the evacuation of nearly 3,00,000 British soldiers from the French harbour of Dunkirk after Nazi soldiers invaded the country, won the Chinese box office in its first weekend. The movie is followed by newly released Japanese film Gintama.

According to Deadline, Dunkirk grossed total $36.5 million this weekend in its overseas market. Besides China, the movie also opened in Italy this week and grossed total $3.5 million.

Dunkirk surpassed Captain America: The First Avenger in domestic sales! It's now the third best selling (domestic) WWII movie ever. pic.twitter.com/lV6gyrg7X2 — Willem (@ChrisNolanFan) September 3, 2017

After passing six long summer weekends, the WWII movie stands on $280 million in the international market. The total worldwide collection of Dunkirk is $458.8 million now. The movie is set to cross the $500 million mark at its global box office.

Dunkirk is currently competing with Wolf Warriors II, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Color of the Game, Cars 3 at the China box office.

The movie features a stellar cast of Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, Harry Styles.