Duniya Vijay's Maasthi Gudi, was in the news a few months ago after two members (Anil Kumar and Raghava Uday) from the cast died on the sets while performing an action sequence. It has now hit the headlines for positive news. The trailer of the Kannada film has been released and has impressed the viewers with its quality content.

The trailer begins with a tribute note to Anil Kumar and Raghava Uday by producer Sundar P Gowdru. It is followed by Duniya Vijay's introductory scene in the backdrop of beautiful lush green nature. His romantic scenes with film's leading lady Kriti Kharbanda are truly attractive before the action part takes the center stage in the video.

The footage shows that Maasthi Gudi is inspired by a true incident and gives an outline of the story, which apparently is about protecting the nature from the forces that try to make money at the cost of wild animals.

The major highlight of Maasthi Gudi remains the rich visuals. Be it the lush green sequences in the initial part or the wild animals created using CGI, the scenes leave the audience in awe. Duniya Vijay's screen presence is one of the main attractions of the clip.

Vijay's hanging-on-the-bridge scene and his bearded looks evoke positive reviews. Amoolya, Devaraj, B Jayashree, Suhasini Maniratnam, Datanna, Shobaraj and many others are part of the clip.

Maasthi Gudi Mishap

The budding actors drowned while performing an action sequence in Thippagondanahalli Reservoir, 35 km west of Bangalore, in November. Although the duo were not good swimmers, they were asked to jump from a helicopter into the lake without being given life jackets by the film unit. This eventually ended their lives. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has indefinitely banned director Nagashekar, stunt choreographer Ravi Verma and Duniya Vijay in connection with this incident.

Coming to Maasthi Gudi, it is a semi-period film, written and directed by Nagshekhar. The movie has Sadhu Kokila's music, Satya Hegde's cinematography and Joni Harsha's editing.