The makers of Anushka Sharma's Phillauri have released the first song and it looks phenomenal. The Sufi track, which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Anushka, shows how they fell in love and how music played an integral part in it.

Set in Punjab, the song Dum Dum is the first sufi song of the year and is sung by Romy and Vivek Hariharan. The lyrics and the composition will touch one's heart and make them fall in love. The video shows how Anushka's character fell for Diljit who plays a singer in the film. His voice attracted his lady love and proved that "some love stories last beyond a lifetime."

Slated to be released on March 24, Phillauri revolves around Anushka's ghost character, which looks hilarious. It is Anushka's second production under Clean Slate Films' banner, after NH 10. The trailer, which released recently, has given a glimpse of the film that promises to be a mixture of comedy and romance.

The chemistry between Anushka and Diljit looked adorable. Produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films, the film is directed by Anshai Lal and it will be Diljit's second Bollywood movie after Udta Punjab.

Watch the beautiful sufiyana song, Dum Dum, here: