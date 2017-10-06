Bejoy Nambiar's much-awaited Solo was released on Thursday, October 5, and met with fairly positive reviews from Kollywood critics. They have hailed the performance of the actors and technical brilliance in the bilingual film made in Malayalam and Tamil.

Solo is an anthology of four stories and Dulquer Salmaan appears in four different characters and pairs up with Dhanshika, Sruthi Hariharan, Arthi Venkatesh and Neha Sharma. His role represents the four elements of nature like water, fire, air and Earth.

The first story is about Shekhar (Dulquer Salmaan), who is madly in love with Radhika (Dhanshika), a blind girl. Their relationship faces opposition from both the sides for the reasons which will be revealed later in the story. The second story is about Trilok (Dulquer Salmaan).

It begins with an accident involving Ayesha (Arthi Venkatesh). The third story revolves around gangster Siva and fourth about Rudra, an Indian Army officer, both played by (Dulquer Salmaan).

The portions of Shekhar and the world of gangster have been appreciated. Many feel that Rudra's portion should have been handled better. Dulquer Salmaan comes out with flying colours and the female leads are equally good. The music and cinematography are also of top notch.

Ramesh Bala: #SOLO [3/5]: Dir @nambiarbejoy has written mostly well.. #WorldOfRudra could have been better.. Watch it for DQ and Visuals/Music..

#SOLO [3/5]: Among heroines, @SaiDhanshika excels in her role.. @Officialneha makes a good impression.. @actorsathish is good too..

#SOLO [3/5]: @dulQuer excels in all 4 characters.. Has shown excellent physical variation.. Must be emotionally challenging.. Has aced it

#Solo [3/5]: 4 Episodes.. 2 are good.. 2 are OK.. Visually and Musically Brilliant.. Nice concept.. Great casting.. Technically top-notch..

#Solo 1st Half: 2 episodes r over.. Both r heart-warming stories.. @dulQuer 's acting Vera Level.. Especially #Trilok @SaiDhanshika is

Haricharan Pudipeddi: #Solo. #WorldOfShiva could've been easily made into a full-length story. Has so much potential.

#Solo. Loved #WorldOfTrilok & #WorldOfShiva. Easily the best written parts. #Dulquer does full justice to all the four roles. As Shiva is

#Solo is terrific in parts and equally boring at times, leaving one restless. Visually breathtaking and well complemented by music.

Halfway through #Solo. Two great stories. Quite moved, especially by the world of Trilok. @dulQuer is terrific

Prashanth Rangaswamy‏: Third story - The colors and stunts are mind blowing !! Loved it the most ! #Solo

#Solo tamil - Second and third stories worthu. Lastu story comedy, first story over emotion. Thats all your honour.

#Solo Tamil interval - Took some time to settle . @dulQuer s acting and Bejoys screenplay then started to rock !! Waiting for 2nd half.

Kaushik LM: #Solo - #WorldOfRudra shd have been fine-tuned or at least not been placed last. It really reduced the impact of the overall experience!

#Solo - Good outing for @dulQuer in 4 diff. parts (stammering loverboy, a man plotting revenge, brooding gangster & robust army man).. #DQ

#Solo - Music, visuals & edit are consistently brilliant in all 4 stories. Many of #ManiRatnam's characters & films will flash in your mind!

#Solo - #WorldofShekhar (@SaiDhanshika rocked) & #WorldOfSiva (@dulQuer, playing a gangster, hardly speaks a word) are my picks.

#Solo 2nd half - #WorldOfSiva (an emotional gangster story) worked for me. #WorldofRudra (a love story which becomes unintentionally funny!)

#Solo 1st half - @dulQuer & @SaiDhanshika are very good in #WorldofShekhar. Extraordinary music. Strong #ManiRatnam stamp in the romance!

#Solo 1st half - #WorldofShekhar & #WorldOfTrilok.. Liked the former (a poetic love story). Both stories have a grim, pathos mood.

Surendhar MK: #Solo: @dulQuer and @SaiDhanshika strike a beautiful chemistry in #WorldofShekhar. Both deliver competent performances. Gorgeous frames!

#Solo: #WorldOfSiva and #WorldofShekhar are my picks. @dulQuer effortlessly pulls off each role with terrific ease. What a performer!

#Solo works, only in parts. Striking visuals, mind-blowing music, a stellar performance from DQ. But, the screenplay is flamboyantly bland.

However, the movie has been affected by the strike called by multiplexes and theatres against dual taxation imposed by Tamil Nadu government. Apart from the Goods and Service Tax (GST), the Tamil Nadu government is now levying 10 percent additional tax on Tamil movies and 20 percent tax on non-Tamil films.