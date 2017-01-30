A unique story, impressive screenplay, remarkable performances, catchy songs and quality technical works make a movie superhit. And with all these features, Malayalam entertainment industry is going through a great phase these days by reaching out to a bigger audience with wide releases all over the world.

Read Jomonte Suviseshangal IBTimes review

Apart from getting released in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK, some Mollywood movies have also struck a chord with viewers in other countries as well. Malayalam movies have now started getting popular in China, Japan and Poland.

Read Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol IBTimes review

After screening Mohanlal's blockbuster action thriller Pulimurugan on November 5, PJ Entertainments, which distributes Malayalam movies all over Europe, is set to release Jomonte Suviseshangal and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol in Warsaw, Poland. While the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer will be screened at 10:30 pm on February 3 at Kino Luna in Warsaw, Mohanlal's movie will be shown at the same venue on February 17.

When asked about the kind of acceptance that Malayalam movies enjoy in the European country, Bartosz Czarnotta, an ardent fan of Malayalam movies in Poland, said that they are soon going to be well accepted by people there. "There were only a very few Poles attending the show of Pulimurugan, but I am sure that people in Poland will easily accept Malayalam movies in the coming days, as it was evident from the screening of Fahadh Faasil's Maheshinte Prathikaram that I had organised at University of Kraków in November," Bartosz Czarnotta, who also promotes Malayalam movies, told International Business Times, India.

Bartosz added that Pulimurugan is estimated to have collected around Rs 1 lakh [5,000 PLN with ticket rate 35 PLN)] from 152 viewers.