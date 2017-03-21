Dulquer Salmaan is definitely one of the most bankable actors in Malayalam with his movies pulling in the crowd not just in Kerala, but also at the worldwide box office. After entering the Rs 30 crore club within a month of its release, his latest movie Jomonte Suviseshangal has achieved a rare feat 60 days into its theatrical run.

A look at Dulquer Salmaan's career graph at worldwide box office

According to trade analysts, the family entertainer, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, is said to have crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. It is understood that the movie has collected approximately Rs 24 crores from Kerala alone, apart from the Rs 5.6 crore from the rest of India, Rs 9.97 crore from the UAE-GCC regions and Rs 4.1 crore from elsewhere.

Also read: 5 years of Dulquerism

Meanwhile, popular entertainment channel Mazhavil Manorama is said to have bagged the satellite rights of the Dulquer-starrer for Rs 6.10 crore. The DVD rights was sold for Rs 97 lakh. Going by the figures, Jomonte Suviseshangal has made a total business of Rs 50.74 crore so far. The movie has become the first solo movie of Dulquer to enter the Rs 50 crore club.

Jomonte Suviseshangal, which locked horns against Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, was opened to positive response, thanks to the amazing chemistry of Dulquer and Mukesh in the film, which also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Innocent and Anupama Parameswaran in main roles. The makers have released the DVD of the family entertainer on Tuesday, March 21, despite the Dulquer-starrer continuing its good run in a few theatres in Kerala.