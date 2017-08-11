Finally, young star Dulquer Salmaan, who has become the fan favourite of millions, is all set to make his grand debut in Bollywood soon. The youth icon, son of megastar Mammootty, will be seen sharing the screen space with Irrfan Khan and Filter Copy-fame Mithila Palkar in the yet-to-be-untitled project.

Interestingly, DQ has replaced Abhishek Bachchan, who was initially considered for the character. The Bollywood hero opted out of scriptwriter Akarsh Khurana's debut directorial venture due to date clash issues as he has already committed to JP Dutta's war drama Paltan. Nevertheless, Abhishek's loss has now become Dulquer's gain.

Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, the untitled project is touted as a road trip movie for which the director has co-written the script with Hussain Dalal, who is known for the his work in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2 States.

DQ fans excited about the actor's road movie

Just two days ago, Dulquer had shared his excitement in seeing people celebrating his Malayalam movie Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (Blue Skies, Green Waters, Red Earth), which were released four years ago. DQ stated that his experiences with the road trip movie, helmed by Sameer Thahir, were life-changing.

"4 years of #NPCB ! A film that was way ahead of its times. That changed the motorcycling landscape. An experience that was life changing. I can't express my gratitude enough to Samir Ikka, Sunny, Girish, Rex and the entire cast and crew. Too many people to list. But we all have the best memories of making that film. If I were to do it again I'd drop everything in a heartbeat and be there filming it. Love to everyone who still celebrates this film," Dulquer recently posted on his Facebook page.

Now, with the actor coming up with yet another road movie, fans are super excited and eagerly waiting for it. "So happy to hear the news of our Kunjikka making his grand entry to Bollywood. There have been many rumours about his Hindi movies for a long time, and the latest update makes each one of us proud. He is sure to make a mark in the industry, and it is yet another road movie after Neelakasham [sic]," commented a social media user.

Upcoming movies of Dulquer

The young actor has a handful of projects lined up in his kitty for next few years. He will be next seen in Bollywood filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar bi-lingual project Solo, in which he appears in multiple avatars. Apart from that, he will appear in an extended cameo role in actor's Soubin Shahir's debut directorial Parava, Srinath Rajendran's ambitious project on Kerala's most wanted criminal Sukumaran Kurup, Lal Jose's Oru Bhayangara Kamukan and Nag Ashwin's multilingual film Mahanati, in which he plays legendary actor Gemini Ganesan.