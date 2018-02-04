Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is set to foray into Bollywood with Karwaan, and the makers of his Hindi debut are reportedly taking it directly to Netflix without releasing it in theatres.

Dulquer Salmaan recently completed the shooting for his debut Bollywood film Karwaan, which features Irrfan Khan, Kriti Kharbanda and Mithila Palkar in supporting roles. The movie is currently in the post-production stage. It was reported earlier that Ronnie Screwvala, who is bankrolling it, planned to release the film in the theatres on June 1.

The latest we hear is Ronnie Screwvala has changed his mind and decided not to release Karwaan in cinema halls. The producer is keen to release the film only on Netflix, which is said to have acquired the rights to the movie. This move by the producer might disappoint the fans of Dulquer Salmaan, who has a huge fan base down south.

It should be mentioned here that Netflix has already snapped up Ronnie Screwvala's Love Per Square Foot, which is set to be first Indian original movie on the digital platform. This Anand Tiwari-directed quirky romantic comedy starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar is slated to hit Netflix on April 20.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, started his acting career with Malayalam movie Second Show in 2012. Later, he forayed into Tamil with Vai Moodi Pesavum. Some of his films like Jomonte Suvisheshangal and OK Kanmani were dubbed and released in Telugu as Andamaina Jeevitham and OK Bangaram. They got good feedback in the Telugu states.

Dulquer Salmaan has starred in over 20 movies in his acting career spanning six years. The actor has currently got three big-ticket projects in his kitty.

While he is foraying into Hindi with Karwaan, Mahanati marks his debut in Tollywood. He will be seen playing the role of Gemini Ganesan in the film, which is also being released in Malayalam and Tamil as well. He is all thrilled over completing six years in the film industry.

Dulquer Salmaan recently wrote on Facebook: "6 years of the movies ! Second Show feels like last year. Time literally flies. I love this annual reminder of how long it's been. The journey so far. Where all it's taken me. What all I've seen and learned. The people I've met. The movies I've been blessed with. The love that I've been showered. Every film has been an education. There are no regrets. My ups and downs, my highs and lows have all been my own. And I love that. That's the only way I'll do this. I hope the next 6 years is filled with even more magical memorable films. Love to my family, my friends, most of all the viewers, you all help me become better each day. I always believe the journey has just begun ❤❤ !! Thanks to each and every one of you."