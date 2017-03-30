After attaching the teaser of Dulquer Salmaan's Comrade in America (CIA) with megastar Mammootty's much-awaited movie The Great Father in theatres, the makers of the film released the character intro teaser of the youth icon online on Thursday, March 30.

"Here it is guys !! We have given this film our everything ! Cannot wait for you all to watch the final version. For now here is a little teaser ☺☺ ! #ComradeInAmerica #CIA [sic]," Dulquer posted on his social media page.

The 32-second video of the young star's conversation with a police officer, played by Sujith Sankar, released using the Facebook feature crossposting on the social media page of Dulquer is expected to storm the Internet. Dulquer plays Palai-based Christian Aji Mathew in CIA, who is a supporter of the SFI party at Maharajas College in Ernakulam.

The movie, directed and bankrolled by Amal Neerad, is set in Kerala and the US. The movie stars Karthika Muraleedharan, the daughter of cinematographer CK Muraleedharan, opposite DQ, and also features Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Jinu Jospeh and John Vijay in pivotal roles. The makers have already unveiled the film's posters and released the audio of one of the songs, Kannil Kannil, sung by Haricharan Seshadri and Sayanora Philip. The movie also has two more songs rendered by DQ that are expected to be the next hit tracks in Malayalam. The movie is expected to hit the screens on May 5.

