Young star Dulquer Salmaan is all set to impress the Bollywood audience with his upcoming Hindi project, having made a mark in South Indian movies.

With his Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar already announced, the movie started rolling in Ootty on Thursday, August 31.

Now, the makers have unveiled the title of the flick: It has been named Karwan. A few photos taken from the shooting location have also surfaced online. While Irrfan is seen in a kurta with traditional jacket and hat, Dulquer sports a simple shirt.

"And this is just day one ! Happy Karwaan to everyone," Dulquer, who will be playing the role of a Bangalore-based guy in the light-hearted comedy entertainer, wrote while sharing an image with Irrfan and Mithila on his Facebook page.

Karwan is the directorial venture of Akarsh Khurana, while Ronnie Screwvala bankrolls the project that is touted to be a road-trip movie. The actors are expected to travel across Ooty and Kochi during the one-month-long schedule.

Interestingly, DQ has replaced Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was initially considered for the character. The latter backed out of the project due to date clash with JP Dutta's war drama Paltan.

Upcoming movies of Dulquer

Meanwhile, the makers of DQ's upcoming movie Solo have released the teaser the flick, dropping a hint on the World of Siva, the second character played by the young actor in the anthology movie. The one-minute-38-second video was trending at the top spot on YouTube India at the time of reporting.

Dulquer appears in multiple never-seen-before avatars in filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's directorial venture. Watch the video below to see different get-ups of Dulquer in Solo:

DQ will also be appearing in an extended cameo in actor's Soubin Shahir's debut directorial Parava, as well as in Srinath Rajendran's ambitious project on Kerala's most wanted criminal Sukumaran Kurup, Lal Jose's Oru Bhayangara Kamukan and Nag Ashwin's multilingual film Mahanati, in which he plays legendary actor Gemini Ganesan, among others.