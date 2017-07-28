For young star Dulquer Salmaan, July 28, 2017 is indeed very special as he celebrates his birthday with his daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan in Chennai. On the actor's special day, the teams of his upcoming movies have given a glimpse of the characters he portrays in the much-awaited projects.

Solo

After unveiling the Malayalam, Tamil and English title posters on Thursday, the team of director Bejoy Nambiar's Solo has revealed the first-look poster of DQ from the movie. Interestingly, the poster features different looks of the actor in the film. Few leaked pictures from the shooting locations of Solo have already gone viral on social media, and the audience are eagerly waiting for Bollywood filmmaker's first directorial venture in Malayalam.

Mahanati

DQ is all set to make a mark in Tollywood with his first Telugu flick Mahanati, and the makers have released his look from the flick, in which he appears as legendary actor Ramaswamy Ganesan aka Gemini Ganesan. "Such a lovely surprise from Team #Mahanati !! Thanks Nagi, Swapna, Ashwin Garu and everyone from the film !! [sic]," Dulquer wrote while sharing the poster on his social media page.

Mahanati, the biopic of the legendary actress, singer, dancer, director and producer Savitri, has Keerthy Suresh in lead role, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a significant role as a journalist in Nag Ashwin's directorial venture.

Parava

In comedian Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture, Dulquer appears in an extended cameo role, and a poster featuring never-seen-before avatar of DQ has hit the cyber space on his birthday. "Wow big day for me !! All my makers are giving me the best birthday presents !! Here is the #Parava poster featuring yours truly ! [sic]m" Dulquer wrote on his social media page.